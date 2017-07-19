Samsung and America Movil Unite to Propel Hyper-connectivity in Latin America

Samsung Electronics and America Movil have signed and formalized a letter of intent to develop a series of pioneering projects across Latin America. Under the agreement, both companies will develop technologies for the new era of hyper-connectivity and of the “Internet of Things” (IoT) in Mexico and elsewhere in the region.

This collaboration represents an important step in the evolution of telecommunications. The implementation of the 4.5G network within Mexico and other Latin-American countries is the main objective, but the initiative also looks to perfect and commercialize smart products and solutions that allow consumers to tap into the IoT universe.

The partnership between the two companies consists of supporting the testing of 4.5G technologies using the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S7 edge devices in countries such as Mexico and Puerto Rico. The aim of these tests and examinations will be to realize the co-development of technologies such as VoLTE, VoWiFi, 4×4 MIMO, 256-QAM, and IoT.

“Given that America Movil provides integrated telecommunication services across 17 countries within the Latin-American region, the company represents an important strategic player for the permeation of the latest mobile networks within the region. We are confident that, with the support of the technology pertaining to Samsung devices, we will soon be able to place new connectivity options within the grasp of consumers,” said Pedro Kim, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Latin America.

“Through this collaboration with Samsung, we will be able to offer our customers innovative solutions that address a variety of needs and allow them to benefit from the Internet of Things and new technological tools to boost productivity, become more efficient and make their lives easier. With the grand telecommunications infrastructure that we have developed and the forthcoming implementation of the 4.5G network, each new device that connects to the internet through our net system will find less latency, much greater speed, vast coverage and the best overall connectivity support,” added Angel Alija, America Movil’s Wireless COO (Chief Operating Officer).

Consistently perfecting mobile networks that are capable of withstanding larger volumes of traffic and transactions is essential for the successful deployment of the IoT. By ensuring that both connectivity and the exchange of high-speed mobile data are sustained at all times and in all places, an optimal user-experience will emerge.