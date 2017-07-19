Dell Inc. Helps Future Proof Customers Globally With Internet of Things Technology

Dell Inc., provider of the industry’s broadest Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure portfolio from edge to core to cloud, is helping new customers across the globe, as well as its own manufacturing facilities, to future proof their businesses through embracing IoT technology. New customers span a broad range of industries, from building and industrial automation to video surveillance and security, and include global automation technology provider Emerson; energy management software provider Talisen Technologies; video surveillance experts Innodep; and ICT research and innovation organization TSSG. Additionally, Dell is deploying its Edge Gateways across several manufacturing facilities after seeing productivity improvements during recent proof of concepts in Brazil.

According to a new report published by Dell Technologies and the Institute for the Future (IFTF), emerging technologies such as IoT, along with massive advancements in software, big data and processing power, will reshape society. In 2030 every organization will be a technology organization and, as a result, businesses need to start thinking now about how to prepare their infrastructure for digital transformation.

“We’re committed to helping customers build the right IoT solutions to address their unique business needs,” said Joyce Mullen, senior vice president, Global IoT and OEM Solutions, Dell EMC. “Not only do we offer the industry’s broadest IoT portfolio, but we help customers build upon their existing equipment to help simplify the deployment process and reach their return-on-investment faster.”

Since building a dedicated IoT division in 2015 (www.dell.com/spredir.ashx/press-releases/2015-05-28-new-dell-iot-gateways-deliver-solutions), Dell has helped organizations develop solutions that unlock the data needed to enable faster, useful analysis, greater collaboration and improved productivity. Some of the organizations that have recently chosen Dell to help build their unique, end-to-end IoT solutions, include:

Emerson , a global automation technology provider, offers the go-to solution for chemical, oil and gas, and power companies looking to control flow and pressure in process operations via control valves. However, today’s customers need the ability to utilize control valve data through predictive maintenance and Industrial IoT (IIoT). To address these needs, Emerson worked with Dell to develop a new wireless valve monitoring solution built on Dell Edge Gateways. Additionally, Emerson is developing a control valve condition monitoring service, also based on Dell Edge Gateways.

Additionally, Dell has replicated similar success within its own factories. Recently, Dell’s factory in Brazil streamlined quality-control in the production line with IoT. The mass customization offered by Dell’s build-to-order model posed a fundamental challenge for quality control – variability. To overcome this issue, the factory developed “Smart EQM,” or End-of-the-line Quality Metric, an IoT-enabled solution based on the Dell Edge Gateway 5100 that uses the power of real-time analytic capabilities.

Today, Smart EQM has greatly refined the factory’s quality-control sampling precision, allowing them to increase Quality team productivity and reduce cycle time. Other benefits include:

Boosts EQM platform coverage by 34%

Reduces EQM cycle time by 15%

Raises Quality team productivity by 20%

Refines quality-control sampling precision

Increases sampling flexibility via real-time data

Offers a scalable, global quality-control model

