Groupe PSA, the first European car manufacturer to launch new car e-selling in France

The purchasing process of a vehicle is becoming increasingly multi-channel, and 90% of customers start the process on the Internet. Groupe PSA is innovating to meet this trend, by launching e-selling of new vehicles in France for its three brands.

This offer is based on the experience gained from the e-commerce sites already operational for Citroën in Brazil since November 2016, for Peugeot in the United Kingdom since January 2017, and the DS7 Crossback website, active in eight European countries since March 2017. It will be progressively extended in Europe.

Customers are ready: In the United Kingdom, sales of Peugeot in phygital[1] increased by 75% over the first half of 2017 with a gain in market share of almost 40%. In Brazil, more than 200 orders were carried out online.

As of now in France, customers can not only purchase a vehicle, but they can also run financing simulations, trade in their used car, and can finalise their order at the dealer. Other steps will soon be offered, beginning with online applications for financing.

At this launch, Stephen Norman, Head of Group Sales and Marketing, explained: “The deployment of this offer is part of our Push to Pass plan which aims to put the customer at the heart of our strategy. The Group is meeting the customer’s expectations, after they have made their buying decision on the Internet, and anticipating the next step of complete vehicle purchase carried out online. So, it is an opportunity to bring in new customers, and for us to grow.”

[1] Phygital: contraction of “Physical” & “Digital” to indicate the customer buying pathway that passes both through the digital realm on the Internet and the physical realm at the dealer