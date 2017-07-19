Oracle Significantly Expands Cloud at Customer with PaaS and SaaS Services to Help Customers in their Journey to the Cloud

Empowering organizations to move workloads to the cloud while keeping their data on their own premises, Oracle today announced significant expansion of the breadth of services available through Oracle Cloud at Customer. The portfolio now spans all of the major Oracle PaaS categories and for the first time, also features Oracle SaaS services. Since its introduction just over a year ago, Oracle Cloud at Customer has experienced unprecedented growth with leading global organizations across six continents and more than 30 countries adopting the solution, including AT&T and Bank of America.

Oracle Cloud at Customer is designed to enable organizations to remove one of the biggest obstacles to cloud adoption—data privacy concerns related to where the data is stored. While organizations are eager to move their enterprise workloads to the public cloud, many have been constrained by business, legislative and regulatory requirements that have prevented them from being able to adopt the technology. These first-of-a-kind services provide organizations with choice in where their data and applications reside and a natural path to easily move business critical applications eventually to the public cloud.

“Oracle Cloud at Customer is a direct response to the remaining barriers to cloud adoption and turning those obstacles into opportunities by letting customers choose the location of their cloud services,” said Thomas Kurian, president, product development, Oracle. “We are providing a unique service that enables our customers to leverage Oracle Cloud services, including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS, both on their premises and in our cloud. Customers gain all the benefits of Oracle’s robust cloud offerings, in their own datacenters, all managed and supported by Oracle.”

Underpinning Oracle Cloud at Customer is a modern cloud infrastructure platform based on converged Oracle hardware, software-defined storage and networking and a first class IaaS abstraction. Oracle fully manages and maintains the infrastructure at customers’ premises so that customers can focus on using the IaaS, PaaS and SaaS services. This is the same cloud infrastructure platform that powers the Oracle Cloud globally.

Based on overwhelming customer demand, Oracle continues to expand the services available via Oracle Cloud at Customer. With today’s news, customers now have access to all of Oracle’s major PaaS categories, including Database, Application Development, Analytics, Big Data, Application and Data Integration, and Identity Management. These services take advantage of specific enhancements that have been made to the underlying Oracle Cloud at Customer platform such as servers with faster CPUs and NVMe-based flash storage, as well as all-flash block storage to deliver even better performance for enterprise workloads.

For the first time, Oracle has also made available via Oracle Cloud at Customer, the ability to consume Oracle SaaS services such as Enterprise Resource Planning, Human Capital Management, Customer Relationship Management, and Supply Chain Management in their own datacenters. These best-in-class, modern applications help unlock business value and increase performance by enabling businesses and people to be more informed, connected, productive, and engaged. Major organizations are already adopting this new option to modernize their key enterprise operations and benefit from the speed of innovation in Oracle SaaS without having to move sensitive application data outside their premises. With the addition of SaaS services to Oracle Cloud at Customer, customers have access to Oracle Cloud services across the entire cloud stack, all delivered in a subscription-based, managed model, directly in their datacenters.

Also, newly available is the Oracle Big Data Cloud Machine, which is an optimized system delivering a production-grade Hadoop and Spark platform with the power of dedicated nodes and the flexibility and simplicity of a cloud offering. Organizations can now access a full range of Hadoop, Spark, and analytics tools on a simple subscription model in their own data centers.

Oracle Cloud at Customer delivers the following Oracle Cloud services:

Infrastructure: Provides elastic compute, containers, elastic block storage, object storage, virtual networking, and identity management to enable portability of Oracle and non-Oracle workloads into the cloud.

Provides elastic compute, containers, elastic block storage, object storage, virtual networking, and identity management to enable portability of Oracle and non-Oracle workloads into the cloud. Data Management: Enables customers to use the number one database to manage data infrastructure in the cloud with the Oracle Database Cloud, including Oracle Database Exadata Cloud for extreme performance and Oracle MySQL Cloud.

Enables customers to use the number one database to manage data infrastructure in the cloud with the Oracle Database Cloud, including Oracle Database Exadata Cloud for extreme performance and Oracle MySQL Cloud. Big Data and Analytics: Empowers an entire organization to use a single platform to take advantage of any data to drive insights. Includes a broad set of big data cloud services, including Oracle Big Data Cloud Service, Oracle Analytics Cloud, and Oracle Event Hub Cloud.

Empowers an entire organization to use a single platform to take advantage of any data to drive insights. Includes a broad set of big data cloud services, including Oracle Big Data Cloud Service, Oracle Analytics Cloud, and Oracle Event Hub Cloud. Application Development: Enables organizations to develop and deploy Java applications in the cloud using Oracle Java Cloud, Oracle Application Container Cloud, Oracle Container Cloud, and Oracle WebCenter Portal Cloud.

Enables organizations to develop and deploy Java applications in the cloud using Oracle Java Cloud, Oracle Application Container Cloud, Oracle Container Cloud, and Oracle WebCenter Portal Cloud. Enterprise Integration: Simplifies integration of on-premises applications to cloud applications, as well as cloud application to cloud application integration using Oracle Integration Cloud, Oracle SOA Cloud, Oracle Data Integrator Cloud, Oracle GoldenGate Cloud, Oracle Managed File Transfer Cloud, and Oracle Internet of Things Cloud.

Simplifies integration of on-premises applications to cloud applications, as well as cloud application to cloud application integration using Oracle Integration Cloud, Oracle SOA Cloud, Oracle Data Integrator Cloud, Oracle GoldenGate Cloud, Oracle Managed File Transfer Cloud, and Oracle Internet of Things Cloud. Security: Enables organizations to use Oracle Identity Cloud to implement and manage consistent identity and access management policies.

Enables organizations to use Oracle Identity Cloud to implement and manage consistent identity and access management policies. Software-as-a-Service: Provides organizations with a complete suite of software to run their businesses, including Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle CX Cloud, Oracle HCM Cloud, and Oracle Supply Chain Management Cloud.

Customer Demand Drives Expansion of Portfolio

Global organizations are turning to Oracle Cloud at Customer to standardize on a platform to modernize existing infrastructure and develop innovative new applications. Customers including City of Las Vegas, Federacion Colombiana de Municipios, Glintt Healthcare, HCPA, NEC, NTT DATA, Rakuten Card, State University of New York, and State Bank of India are benefitting from Oracle Cloud services from inside their own datacenters.

“The City of Las Vegas is shifting its Oracle application workloads to the Oracle Cloud,” said Michael Sherwood, Director Information Technologies, city of Las Vegas. “By keeping the data in our data center, we retain full control while enabling innovation, gaining efficiencies and building applications to better serve our community.”

“Today, public organizations are constantly innovating to meet the needs of our citizens. For the Colombian Federation of Municipalities, we have decided to digitally transform our territories to become smart cities,” said Alejandro Murillo, CIO of the Colombian Federation of Municipalities. “With Oracle Cloud at Customer, we have the technological capabilities to bring top-level solutions in the cloud to our municipalities, enabling them to operate with more agility and better serve our citizens.”

“Oracle Cloud at Customer provides us with a consolidated solution to make sensitive healthcare data securely available,” said Nuno Vasco Lopes, CEO, Glintt Healthcare Solutions. “The efficient and flexible solution has reduced the total cost of ownership by 18 percent and delivered high customer performance.”

Oracle Cloud at Customer

The Oracle Cloud at Customer portfolio of services enables organizations to get all of the benefits of Oracle’s public cloud services in their datacenters. The business model is just like a public cloud subscription; the hardware and software platform is the same; Oracle experts monitor and manage the infrastructure; and the same tools used in Oracle’s public cloud are used to provision resources on the Oracle Cloud at Customer services. This is the only offering from a major public cloud vendor that delivers a stack that is 100 percent compatible with the public cloud but available on-premises, ensuring that customers get the same experience and the latest innovations and benefits using it in their datacenters as in the public cloud.