Aspiring Children’s Writer Presents a Fable for Our Times

Should anyone need some morale-boosting, the best thing they could do is to read Texan writer and bird-watcher Edward Martin Polansky’s debut children book “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” (AuthorHouse, 2015). Why? The book extols the values of self-confidence and resilience in the face of adversity. Anyone who takes the time to read this book will feel inspired by the titular bird’s exploits.



Despite being named a “fearless warrior,” the young Oscar doesn’t live up to the meaning of his name due to his fear of heights, which interferes not only with his ability to survive in the wild but also with his ability to fly. Oscar has to endure the insults of other ospreys and face the prospect of winter. How will the handicapped bird survive the unfamiliar bitter cold?



“Oscar the Osprey” imparts a valuable lesson about self-confidence and psychological resilience. While readers will find it ironic that Oscar, who is supposed to fly, can’t fly, they will be moved by his grit. Oscar’s personal challenges will resonate with many readers who face the struggles of modern life.



Polansky’s “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” is available through http://www.oscartheospreybook.com





“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights”

Written by Edward Martin Polansky

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: June 2, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. During his career he has written for various technical publications and lectured on numerous professional topics. “Oscar the Osprey” is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.