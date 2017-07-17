Verizon unveils plans for the community of the future

IRVING, TEXAS – The live-work-play community of the future is becoming a reality. Verizon proudly unveiled its master plans for a mixed-use development in Irving, Texas, which includes the now under-construction 1.2 million-square-foot headquarters of Pioneer Natural Resources.

The development, which will feature an additional 1.5 million-square-feet for corporate tenants; a 200-room full-service hotel; 1,200 residential units; 80,000-square-feet for restaurant and retail space; 2-acre public green space and amenities; and a DART rail station, signifies Verizon’s unique position as land owner and lead developer. Verizon is close to a deal with a developer for the 110-acre master plan.

“This technology-infused project will serve our mission to develop a rich and dynamic tech community that serves at the forefront of the live-work-play model,” said John Vazquez, Verizon’s senior vice president of global real estate. “The space we’re developing will provide a seamless user experience across all types of space, from public to private and commercial to residential.”

In addition to providing more lifestyle options for Irving, the state-of-the art development will greatly contribute to Verizon’s and other corporate tenants’ ability to attract and retain top talent through its walkable amenities and access to the airport through the rail within a dynamic lifestyle-centered environment. The community utilizes land across the street from a Verizon campus, which currently houses 4,000 employees across various functions and business units.

“We are extremely fortunate in Irving to have socially responsible and committed corporate citizens like Verizon who are devoted to not only being a visionary for their future business endeavors, but also a visionary for the Irving community,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “Hidden Ridge will transform this historic piece of land into a place for our business community and residential community to converge in a mixed-use environment.”

Verizon, and its predecessor company, has been one of Irving’s largest employers for nearly three decades. The company’s investment in the Hidden Ridge development confirms its commitment to ensuring that Irving maintains the great quality of life that the city consistently has been recognized for - benefiting residents, employees and visitors alike.

“The Hidden Ridge development represents a new era in urban planning that benefits not only corporations but the community. It’s an enlightened, holistic view of commercial and residential development,” said Beth Bowman, President & CEO of the Irving Economic Development Partnership and the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. “Through strong collaboration and conversation, I want to congratulate Verizon on this exciting and unique project as well as our partners at the City of Irving, Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Las Colinas Association.”

Verizon is working closely with architecture firm, Gensler, and leasing broker, CBRE.