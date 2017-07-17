“América Móvil informs dividend results”

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV] [LATIBEX: XAMXL], informs the results of the scrip dividend, after the elapse of the election period during which AMX provided to all of its shareholders, simultaneously, the option to elect to receive in cash or Series L shares of AMX (or a combination thereof) a dividend payment in an amount equal to Ps.0.15 (fifteen cents of one Mexican peso) per share (the “Dividend Amount”). Payment of the dividend will be made beginning today. The scrip dividend was also offered to holders of Series A and Series L American depositary shares. For more information, ADS holders should consult the Notices of Scrip Dividend furnished to the SEC under Form 6-K on July 3, 2017.

The results announced are based on: (i) the figures supplied by the consolidation agent, S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., and Citibank, N.A., the depositary of AMX’s American Depositary Shares representing the Company’s Series A and Series L shares; and (ii) the market price of the Series L shares of AMX on the Mexican Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on July 14, 2017, which was $14.70 Mexican pesos per share. Of the 65’750,948,000 shares of AMX outstanding as of the record date, holders of 31’875,888,477 shares notified AMX of their election to receive the dividend as Series L shares.

The dividend corresponding to the remaining shares will be delivered in cash. As a result of these elections, AMX will place into circulation a total of 325,264,125 Series L shares and consequently AMX’s outstanding capital stock will consist of a total of 66’075,312,125 shares. The figures above include the shares of AMX represented by American Depositary Shares.

