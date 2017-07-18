Christian Author Reminds Readers of God’s Mercy

“Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal,” published under WestBow Press in 2016, offers a simple yet profound explanation of the concepts of grace, mercy, and hope according to the Christian viewpoint. But though the book is based on Scripture, Brownell approaches the Christian faith from a strongly Protestant point of view, which may not sit well with other “Christians,” but Brownell represents her faith truthfully and Biblically.



The highlight of “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” is the exposition about a merciful God. After discussing “grace” which she simply defines as unmerited favor (a gift from God who wants us to have it), she proceeds to discuss “mercy”. “Because of God’s mercy, we do not receive judgment from God for our sins,” Brownell said.



God does not punish us for our sins like we deserve, but Brownell emphasizes that while God offers us mercy without price, it is up to us whether or not to accept that gift through repentance. The Gospels attest to God’s mercy, wherein Jesus forgave people of their sins even though the self-righteous condemned them. Brownell emphasizes that through God’s grace and mercy, salvation has been provided.



“Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal”

Written by Diane Herbert Brownell

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: August 29, 2016

Paperback price: $9.89



About the Author



Diane Herbert Brownell is foremost a child of God. She teaches Sunday school and has attended or taught Bible school for fifty-plus years. She feels we are inundated on a daily basis with disheartening and stressful situations that result in depression, dissatisfaction, and hopelessness in much of the population. She feels people fail to embrace God’s greatest gift of eternal life through His Son, Jesus, and ultimately miss experiencing the love, joy, and peace an intimate relationship will bring.