In Book, Bible Teacher Explains the Forgiveness and Saving Power of God

Diane Herbert Brownell published “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” (WestBow Press), a collection of Bible passages and Christian teachings that is designed to help people find new hope and spiritual renewal in a weary world.



Brownell, a Sunday school teacher, clearly explains the concepts of grace, mercy, and hope and how they relate to Christianity, especially in the ministry of Jesus Christ and his eventual death on the cross. “Because of God’s mercy, we do not receive judgment from God for our sins,” says Brownell, “and because of God’s grace, we receive eternal life and the promise of heaven even though we do not deserve either.” This is demonstrated by Christ, who forgave people of their sins even though the self-righteous condemned them. Instead of the eternal punishment that we deserve, eternal life through Christ is what we receive from God. This is hope manifested.



Brownell’s “Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal” makes as a great tool for Bible study groups and reference material for pastors/ministers. The book is available through http://booksbydiane.com





“Grace and Mercy Are Free, and Hope Is Eternal”

Written by Diane Herbert Brownell

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: August 29, 2016

Paperback price: $9.89



About the Author



Diane Herbert Brownell is foremost a child of God. She teaches Sunday school and has attended or taught Bible school for fifty-plus years. She feels we are inundated on a daily basis with disheartening and stressful situations that result in depression, dissatisfaction, and hopelessness in much of the population. She feels people fail to embrace God’s greatest gift of eternal life through His Son, Jesus, and ultimately miss experiencing the love, joy, and peace an intimate relationship will bring.