Novel Exposes the Pine Barrens’ Secret

Not many people know about the Pine Barrens in New Jersey except that it is a frequent site of forest fires. Elsa Bonstein’s first fiction book “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014) should help raise the profile of the heavily forested area, which is also known as the Pinelands or simply the Pines.



“Find Edsell!” takes place in the Pine Barrens, where Bonstein used to camp with her fellow Girl Scouts. The author also spent some time in the area when she was still working for the state’s forestry department. She remembers the darkness and desolation of the place, which is why she picked the Pine Barrens as the setting for her novel. Indeed, Pine Barrens seems to be the perfect place to hide a drug-testing facility, operated by the novel’s antagonist, a mad scientist who performs questionable experiments.



“Find Edsell!” refers to the 17-year-old Edsell Jones, who is abducted by the mad scientist. When his mother Lorraine finds him missing, she calls Edsell’s friends for help, and soon teens and adults, including a former army commando and a naturalist, join the search for Edsell. But just as soon as they find him, a raging wildfire erupts, threating them and their town. Will the townspeople get out of the raging hell in time?



Follow the fact-paced thrilling development in Bonstein’s “Find Edsell!” Copies are available at http://elsabonsteinthrillers.com





“Find Edsell!”

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: March 6, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author



Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She has written an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled “Find Edsell!” a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, “Footes Creek,” and is currently hard at work on a third one. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.