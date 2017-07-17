Improving the Indoor Environmental Quality of Puerto Rico’s Hotels and Resorts

Millions of people from across the globe visit Puerto Rico each year and by some estimates, tourism contributes approximately $4 billion to the local economy. The vast majority of tourists and business travelers coming to Puerto Rico stay at one of the many hotels and resorts found on the islands.



Hotels and resorts that have focused on providing service, value and a healthy indoor environment have prospered, even during challenging economic times. Today’s vacationers and business travelers expect their hotel or resort to provide good indoor environmental quality (IEQ) during their entire stay. However, as is the case with all buildings, hotels and resorts can encounter a myriad of potential IEQ challenges. Some of the more common issues include:



Allergens – Mold, bacteria, pet dander, insects, rodents, dust mites and latex are all common indoor allergens.

Mold – Water leaks, flooding and elevated humidity levels are a few of the reasons why mold could grow indoors and cause health concerns.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) – Cleaning products, pesticides, building materials and furnishing are a few examples of materials that could emit VOCs.

Legionella – Cooling towers have been known to harbor Legionella bacteria, the cause of Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever. Other sources include plumbing systems, fountains, hot tubs and decorative pools.

– Cooling towers have been known to harbor bacteria, the cause of Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever. Other sources include plumbing systems, fountains, hot tubs and decorative pools. Pools – In recent years, recreational water illness (RWI) outbreaks have been increasing. Pathogens, such as E. coli and other dangerous microbes can be a serious health threat.

and other dangerous microbes can be a serious health threat. Asbestos & Lead – Many older properties still contain these materials which can become an airborne hazard as they age or are disturbed.

Bed bugs – In recent years, bed bugs have been found in even the most exclusive hotels. They can cause itching, loss of sleep and could even hitch a ride back to a guest’s home.



