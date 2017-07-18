Slots Capital Releases New Sensational 6’s Slot from Rival Gaming

The glamour of the Art Deco era is revived through the new Sensational 6’s slot game from Rival Gaming, which is now available at Slots Capital

Players who loved The Great Gatsby and appreciate the elegance of the 1930s period will love taking a spin with this 1-line, 3-reel slot.

Taking its inspiration from the audio and visual style of the pre-War era, Sensational 6’s offers slot players the chance to light up icons like BARs, black spades, red hearts, blue diamonds, and green clubs.

Gamers will be foxtrotting around the room when they benefit from Sensational 6’s three wild icons, for 2x, 4x, and 6x multipliers.

And they’ll be dancing a Charleston on the ceiling should they hit all three multipliers to win the jackpot!

“Sensational 6’s is a slot we expect to prove popular among our users,” said Slots Capital. “It has the high standards of playability that players have come to expect from Rival Gaming, and the theme is fantastic.

“Gamers will be transported to an age of debonair dandies and decadent debutantes as they try their luck at securing cash prizes and huge jackpots.”



SENSATIONAL 6’s INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available from July 19-24

2 bonuses, need to be redeemed in a row



100% + $50 on top

Minimum deposit $25 (€25/AUD$25/ZAR250)

Maximum deposit $500 (€500/AUD$500/ZAR5000)

No maximum cashout

Activate within 5 days



Free $50

No minimum deposit

No maximum deposit

No maximum cashout

Activate within 5 days

Also available as €50/AUD$50/ZAR25000



