US Open Spotlight: Wimbledon champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer re-wrote the record books in London on Sunday afternoon, claiming his eighth Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 7 seed Marin Cilic. It gives Federer, who didn’t drop a set over the two weeks, his record-extending 19th major title and makes him the oldest men’s Wimbledon champion in the Open era. It also puts him in a position to potentially claim Grand Slam No. 20 in New York later this summer, which would be fourth all-time (trailing only Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf).

Here’s a little more on the Wimbledon champion, whose eight titles on the lawn surpass the mark he previously shared with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

The Roger Federer File

Age: 35

Height: 6-1

Residence: Switzerland

Current Rank: 5

Career-High Rank: 1 (February 2004)

Best US Open Finish: Won (2004-08)

The Baseline

- Federer captured his eighth Wimbledon title in 19 trips to the English capital city. He has advanced to 11 finals at SW19 and only failed to reach at least the quarterfinals once in the past 15 years.

- Federer’s other seven titles have came against an array of players including No. 2 seeds Andy Roddick (2004 and 2005) and Rafael Nadal (2006 and 2007), No. 4 seed Andy Murray (2012), No. 6 seed Roddick (2009) and unseeded Mark Philipoussis (2003).

- The Swiss maestro did not face another player in the Top 5 and did not drop a set on his road to this year’s final. It is the second year in a row that the highest-seeded player the eventual Wimbledon champion defeated was the No. 6 seed. The last time back-to-back Wimbledon champions won the title without facing a Top 5 player was in 1997-98.

- Between the US Open and Wimbledon, Federer now has 13 Grand Slam men’s singles titles. No other male player in tennis history can match this number from any combination of two majors. In fact, his eight Wimbledon titles alone would rank him ninth all-time on the Grand Slam winners list and sixth in the Open era.

- Federer will come to New York looking to complete the Wimbledon-US Open sweep to round out the season. Only eight men in the Open era have completed this double: Rod Laver (1969), Jimmy Connors (1974 and 1982), John McEnroe (1981 and 1984), Boris Becker (1989), Pete Sampras (1993 and 1995), Rafael Nadal (2010) and Novak Djokovic (2011 and 2015). Should Federer triumph in the Big Apple, it will be the fifth time he has won both titles in the same year, following his four in a row at both events from 2004 to 2007. The same player has won at least two of the four majors in a calendar year in 11 of the past 13 years.

They Said It!

“I guess it’s disbelief that I can achieve such heights. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be here again in another final, after last year. I’ve had some tough ones here, losing to Novak [Djokovic] in ’14 and ’15, but I always believed maybe I could come back and do it again. If you believe, you can go really far in your life and I think I did that. I’m happy. I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today ... it’s fantastic.” - Federer during his on-court interview after raising the trophy