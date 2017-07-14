Survivor Opens Up About 51-Year Battle with Mental Illness

Mental illness survivor Tilly Dunn fought off suicidal thoughts and endured psychosis for decades. But since 2007, she has not entertained any single thought of suicide, and in 2012, she discontinued antipsychotic medication (with her psychiatrist’s approval and supervision). With her own strength, professional help, and her husband’s love and support through the years, she triumphantly overcame her ordeal, and now she embarks on a personal crusade to help others overcome mental illness.



Dunn started off by publishing her memoir “Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind” (Balboa Press, 2015). She offers her story as a valuable tool for addressing mental illness, especially bipolar disorder.



Readers will cringe should they know the author experienced trauma when she immigrated with her family to Canada from Holland at age six, struggled with suicidal thoughts at eleven, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as an adult. But at the same time, they will be impressed by the author’s resilience and openness to talk about her painful experience. Her bravery will give victims the confidence to address their mental illness without fear of judgment or stigma.



“Thinking Exit Stage Left” brings readers to recognize an invisible enemy in mental illness, a threat that is more life-threatening than any disease. Dunn proves how one could prevail with the right support and tools. Her story proves there is hope after all.



Dunn’s “Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward” with a Healthy Mind is available through http://teamrivermist.com/order/





“Thinking Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind”

Written by Tilly Dunn

Published by LitFire Publishing

Published date: November 29, 2016

Paperback price: $16.99



About the Author



Born March 5, 1945 in the Netherlands to Dr. and Mrs. H.L. van Vierssen Trip, Tilly Dunn, the youngest of six children, migrated to Canada in 1951, six years later. In 1956, at the age of just eleven, she started fifty-one years of suicidal thinking in waves after her first failed suicide attempt. In 1970, insult was added to injury with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.