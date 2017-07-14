VR Challenger League Brackets Now Open: Intel, Oculus and ESL Accelerate Virtual Reality ESports with Competitive Tournament

Last month at E3, Intel, in partnership with Oculus* and ESL,* announced the VR Challenger League. Today, Intel is announcing that the first brackets of the competitive VR esports gaming series are now open. Both “The Unspoken” from Insomniac Games and “Echo Arena” from Ready At Dawn Studios are open to players and teams across North America and Europe with more than $200,000 in cash and prizes available.

The brackets are open for a series of online qualifiers that feed into regional finals at:

Oculus Connect, Oct. 11 – 12

ESL One Hamburg, Oct. 28 – 29

IEM Oakland, Nov. 18 – 19

DreamHack Winter, Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

All of this leads to the final event at Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice, Poland, in 2018, where VR’s first esports league and the world’s premiere competitive gaming event collide.

Intel is committed to accelerating pro-competitive VR gaming (VR esports) as well as the global growth of esports. These immersive experiences allow participants to become an active part of the journey in taking PC gaming to the next level.

For more information or to register for an online qualifier, visit the VR Challenge League website.

