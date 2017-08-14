Author Writes a Touching Tribute About Her Mentally Ill Husband

“Loving A Beautiful Mind” is a book written by Carolyn Linn, whose husband of forty years is suffering from Schizophrenia. The author wrote the story of how her husband was diagnosed with schizophrenia while preparing for a promising career in academia. The book tells the story of the effect of mental illness on marriage and family.

Linn’s book is a memoir, which includes an increasing awareness of brain diseases, progressing from stigma-filled superstition to scientific enlightenment and successful treatments. Modern pharmaceutical research and improved methods of managing schizophrenia enhanced the lives of this couple.

“Loving A Beautiful Mind” follows through their life journey in Carolyn’s point of view, their struggle in dealing with a degrading mind disease and the effect it had on the patient’s life as well as his family and friends.

This book is recommended to those who are suffering the same fate as the author. It is motivational, as well as an inspirational book that will help those who are affected by mental illness accept and recover.

“Loving A Beautiful Mind” will soon be displayed at the 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, which will take place on August 23, 2017. Grab a copy now, save the date and see you there!

“Loving A Beautiful Mind”

Written by Carolyn Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 12, 2017

Paperback price: $20.87



About the author

Author Carolyn Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book Heaven is Amazing! She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.