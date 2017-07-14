Deliver Your News to the World

BLACK+DECKER™ Announces Next Gen Hand Vacs


Whatever mess you are cleaning up, BLACK+DECKER™ has you covered! BLACK+DECKER, inventor of the world’s first cordless handheld vacuum, announces its next generation of handheld vacuums. The Gen 9.5 Handheld Vacuum lineup includes general purpose, wet/dry, and pet versions. These handheld vacs feature:

  • Easy-to-empty dustbowl for dumping out debris without touching dirt or removing the filter.
  • Wide open mouth to easily scoop up large debris.
  • On-board accessories for convenience while cleaning.
  • Clear washable dustbowl and filter for easy maintenance.
  • Charging indicator light so you know when the vacuum is done charging.

The new Gen 9.5 Hand Vacuums will be available summer 2017 with prices ranging from $34.99 MSRP to $59.99 MSRP.

 

