BLACK+DECKER™ Announces Next Gen Hand Vacs
WEBWIRE – Friday, July 14, 2017
Whatever mess you are cleaning up, BLACK+DECKER™ has you covered! BLACK+DECKER, inventor of the world’s first cordless handheld vacuum, announces its next generation of handheld vacuums. The Gen 9.5 Handheld Vacuum lineup includes general purpose, wet/dry, and pet versions. These handheld vacs feature:
- Easy-to-empty dustbowl for dumping out debris without touching dirt or removing the filter.
- Wide open mouth to easily scoop up large debris.
- On-board accessories for convenience while cleaning.
- Clear washable dustbowl and filter for easy maintenance.
- Charging indicator light so you know when the vacuum is done charging.
The new Gen 9.5 Hand Vacuums will be available summer 2017 with prices ranging from $34.99 MSRP to $59.99 MSRP.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/8/210835/210835-1.jpg )
WebWireID210835
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.