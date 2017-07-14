BLACK+DECKER™ Announces Next Gen Hand Vacs

Whatever mess you are cleaning up, BLACK+DECKER™ has you covered! BLACK+DECKER, inventor of the world’s first cordless handheld vacuum, announces its next generation of handheld vacuums. The Gen 9.5 Handheld Vacuum lineup includes general purpose, wet/dry, and pet versions. These handheld vacs feature:

Easy-to-empty dustbowl for dumping out debris without touching dirt or removing the filter.

for dumping out debris without touching dirt or removing the filter. Wide open mouth to easily scoop up large debris.

to easily scoop up large debris. On-board accessories for convenience while cleaning.

for convenience while cleaning. Clear washable dustbowl and filter for easy maintenance.

for easy maintenance. Charging indicator light so you know when the vacuum is done charging.

The new Gen 9.5 Hand Vacuums will be available summer 2017 with prices ranging from $34.99 MSRP to $59.99 MSRP.