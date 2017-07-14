NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

NASA has awarded a contract to Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc., of Greenbelt, Maryland, for support of mission operations systems at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Mission Systems Operations Contract (MSOC) is a cost-plus-award-fee contract with core work, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity, and level-of-effort components. The contract includes a two-year base period of performance, and three consecutive two-year options, with a total potential value of approximately $1.12 billion. The contract base period begins on Oct. 1, 2017, and extends until Sept. 30, 2019, with options through Sept. 30, 2025.

Under this contract, Stinger Ghaffarian will provide technical, managerial, and administrative work needed to ensure the availability, integrity, reliability, and security of the Flight Operations Directorate’s Mission Systems supporting NASA spaceflight programs requiring mission operations support. The MSOC supports the International Space Station Program, including International Partner and Commercial Visiting Vehicles, the Orion Program, the Space Launch System Program, and the Commercial Crew Program. Mission Systems supporting these programs are under development and/or modification in concert with program formulation and implementation. MSOC applies to the mission systems for all of these programs and any other programs or missions requiring mission systems support now or in the future.

