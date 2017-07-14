Huawei and Openreach Test 25G/100G Symmetric PON Prototype Delivering Speeds of up to 100 Gb/s

Huawei and Openreach have tested a 25G/100G symmetric PON prototype to prepare for 5G speeds, as well as manage network demands from ultra-high definition (UHD) video and high-value enterprise leased lines. The technology will enable operators to increase speeds and bandwidth on existing network infrastructure, helping to future-proof their networks.

The prototype supports a single channel of 25 Gb/s, meeting fiber to the x (FTTx) requirements and supports two or four channels for business and mobile backhaul services. When tested in Openreach labs, the prototype supported four channels which delivered a maximum symmetric bandwidth of 100 Gb/s.

Huawei developed the 25G/100G symmetric PON prototype based on the MA5800, a commercially-used distributed optical line terminal (OLT). When deploying this prototype, existing optical distribution network (ODN) infrastructures can be re-used protecting investments and realizing smooth evolution.

Tim Whitley, BT’s Managing Director for Research & Innovation, said: “This test proves that Openreach can deliver user services with higher bandwidth based on their fiber networks, unlocking greater potential for broadband networks. We will continue to maintain advanced networks to meet users’ potential demands in the future.”

Jeff Wang, President of Huawei’s Access Network Product Line, said: “The success of the 25G/100G symmetric PON test indicates that Huawei is able to cope with big broadband services in the future. Huawei wants to work with industrial partners to promote the integration of next-generation PON standards in the industry, and ensure that the same set of standards and systems are used for optical access networks.”

Huawei, as the leading ultra-broadband (UBB) solution provider, will continue to lead the development of the UBB industry. Huawei’s new-generation distributed smart OLT MA5800 and 10G PON ONT are used by 50 operators around the world. Huawei recently released the CloudFAN solution that supports the slicing function for multi-service bearing over one network, maximizing the value of operator access networks. By deploying this solution, operators are able to provide home users with value-added services quickly and provide enterprise customers with on-demand leased line services based on cloud networks.