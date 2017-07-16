Darla Logan’s “Regenerative Medicine” - Free Download Tomorrow (07/17/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Darla Logan’s new book, “Regenerative Medicine: Proven Ways to Eliminate Pain, Restore Mobility, and Repair Athletic Injuries.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 17th.

Every day there are thousands of people suffering from pain. Pain that in many cases is debilitating. With over 40% of Americans suffering from ongoing pain, a loss of an estimated $300 billion annually in lost productivity, and an estimated 2 million people currently addicted to opioid pain medication, our current model in the treatment of pain can reasonably be considered broken. Yet, with all of this, the majority are still not informed about Regenerative Medicine, options for non-surgical repair of orthopedic pain conditions. From knee pain, to neck pain, to low back pain, exploring Regenerative Medicine as a treatment option is in your best interest.

Dr. Logan shares how and why Regenerative Injection Techniques may be right for the treatment of your pain. She explores the innate healing ability encompassed in your body and how, tapping in to the immune system may heal your injury. It’s time to put away the “band-aid” treatments and learn about safe and effective non-surgical treatments.

“Regenerative Medicine” by Darla Logan will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/17/2017 – 07/21/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073FYLN7D. “Regenerative Medicine” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I really enjoyed reading this book, it filled my brain with so much knowledge. I was pleased with how easy it was to understand and professionally written. Medical technologies are endless these days and this book really helped me clarify a lot of them. Definitely would recommend this!” – D. Geraldine

“Very informative book on pain in the body and how to attack it. Every ‘body’ is different and the analysis of what to do in each case is very complex. This book breaks it down in simple terms so we can try to understand where to start to remove whatever pain or disease we are dealing with. Dr. Darla Logan knows the anatomy better than most and has many alternative methods that can help one begin to relieve their pain or whatever disease they may be dealing with. I believe in Regenerative Medicine! If you have tried everything else with no satisfaction, read this book and then give Dr. Logan a try…this work is cutting edge!” – Suzanne Williams

About the Author:

Dr. Darla L. Logan is an accomplished Naturopathic Medical Doctor, based in Scottsdale, AZ. While some patients refer to her as ‘a healer’, she prefers to identify herself as a ‘facilitator’ of change. As a physician, her objective is to discover and treat the root cause of disease rather than simply applying a band-aid solution. In doing so, Dr. Logan helps to restore and transform the quality of life of hundreds of patients every year.



