Best Selling Book, “Mass Persuasion Method,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 07/21/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Bushra Azhar’s new book, “Mass Persuasion Method : Activate the 8 Psychological Switches That Make People Open Their Hearts, Minds and Wallets for You (Without Knowing Why They are Doing It).” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 10th.

This book explores an entirely new & revolutionary approach to persuading the masses to do your bidding. To become a persuasion powerhouse, start by imagining the human brain as an electrical circuit with 8 psychological switches that all need to be turned on for an effortless YES. 90% of purchasing decisions in the buyer’s mind are the result of someone sparking that circuit into action. The result? People stop scrolling and start drooling because you have tapped into their deepest, darkest desires. Consumers scramble for their credit cards because you have managed to position your products, your ideas and YOURSELF as irresistible. People take to their social media soapboxes on your behalf, telling the world how much they love you. And the best part about this excuse-disarming, desire-cultivating, wallet-opening thing called persuasion is that you don’t have to be a natural at persuasion, to persuade!



Here are the eight persuasion switches in Mass Persuasion Method that once activated turn you into a master persuader:

PERSUASION SWITCH #1 THE PRESTIGE SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #2 THE BELIEVABILITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #3 THE PARITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #4 THE CURIOSITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #5 THE URGENCY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #6 THE DESIRABILITY SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #7 THE EDUTAINMENT SWITCH

PERSUASION SWITCH #8 THE RELATABILITY SWITCH



This book will not only show you the science and psychology behind each switch but will also give you specific, hands-on tactics that you can use on your websites, your social media & your client communications to hook, pull, draw, magnetize and altogether mesmerize your customers and potential customers into buying from you, above everyone else in your industry…and not just once, but over and over again.

“Mass Persuasion Method” by Bushra Azhar will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/17/2017 – 07/21/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073BQP4PQ. “Mass Persuasion Method” has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Bushra Azhar has taken the black magic art of persuasion and turned it into a gleaming array of come-hither shining switches that are just begging to be pressed! As an author with a bestselling book on Amazon myself, I was fascinated (and a tiny bit amused) to see what kind of book Bushra would come up with. I admit it I was a bit snobbish. Her online stuff is amazing, but I wondered how her flamboyant style would work in a book. It works magnificently well! I’m happy to report that the book is packed with pertinent advice, heaps of examples, and the actual words to use to convert suspicious browsers to eager buyers who do not experience any remorse whatsoever. There is not a boring moment in the book, and my advice is to read carefully, and not get so busy laughing that you forget that this is a serious business book wrapped in a heady mixture of entertainment and “OMG now I get it” facepalm moments. I have used Bushra’s online advice to launch my own book and other enterprises, and I wish I had this book to do that! Bushra’s book will take you on a revealing journey, don’t miss it if you want your eyes opened on what works online. I’m waiting for the print book now. ‘Mass Persuasion Method’ deserves to sit on the desk of every entrepreneur/author, or anyone who wants to persuade anyone, including teenagers! On the other hand, hide it from your teenagers!”- Susan Jagannath

“Bite-sized action steps, real examples and the focus on the customer are all reasons to purchase this gem of a book. Bushra’s concept that it’s not just persuading my customer that my product is great… I’ve also got to persuade her that she can actually achieve the results is HUGE. My only critique is that I want MORE!” – Lisa F.

About the Author:

Bushra Azhar believes that human beings are irrational and trying to persuade someone through a rational argument is like trying to stop a 5 year old from Odin on M&Ms by recounting the evils of high fructose corn syrup.

She is a Persuasion Strategist and Founder of The Persuasion Revolution, where tiny businesses make big bucks, using Psychology of Persuasion. She started The Persuasion Revolution in July 2014 and managed to go from an absolute nobody with zero connections and subzero sales to $1M+ in sales, an email list of 23,000 and a buyer list of 4,000 in less than two years.

