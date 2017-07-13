Carlsberg Group joins RE100 coalition of leading global companies committed to 100% renewable electricity

The Carlsberg Group has today joined RE100 - the collaborative, global initiative of influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity, run by The Climate Group.

Joining the initiative on the same day as AXA, AkzoNobel N.V. and Burberry plc, Carlsberg is one of four companies that take RE100 to 100 members - together, creating more than 146 terawatt-hours in demand for renewable electricity annually.

Cees ‘t Hart, Chief Executive Officer, Carlsberg Group, said:

“Business leadership is key to addressing climate change, so we must all step up and take bold collective action. Through RE100, we are joining forces with other like-minded companies to lead the change towards a low-carbon future.

“Switching to 100% renewable electricity offers a sustainable business case with financial, social and environmental benefits. Hopefully together, we can inspire others to step up and do the same.”

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at The Climate Group, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome the Carlsberg Group to the RE100 campaign, bringing the total of member companies committed to 100% renewable electricity to 100.

"With the rise in erratic weather patterns creating instability in the pricing and supply of products, the food and beverage industry is reliant on a sustainable future. By joining RE100, Carlsberg is taking a practical step to future proof its operations and deliver on its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030."

Carlsberg’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity is an important part of its new sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO, which also sets the ambition to become fully carbon neutral and halve water usage at its breweries by 2030.

Together Towards ZERO is a response to increasing consumer demand for sustainable products in a time of global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and public health issues. The programme is an integral part of the Carlsberg Group’s SAIL’22 strategy and consists of four major ambitions – ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture – each with individual and measurable targets.