Author Brings Spiritual Hope To The Failing Hearts

We are all bound to experience life’s difficulties and trials. These can either strengthen us or break us. The book, “Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary,” written by Dr. Eric Alsterberg provides to us an opportunity to turn our lives into a more meaningful and positive experience. This how-to manual brings us closer to the God/Source/Creator as he speaks through each of our hearts.

This book details the ways to heal our emotional aches and distress and restore back our life through spiritual enlightenment. The many insights on the different shortcomings and difficulties that we face as well as the author’s outlook of being optimistic amidst the trials were openly presented to allow understanding and reflection of His will.



“Healing and Transformation: Moving from the Ordinary to the Extraordinary” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Hong Kong Book Fair – print, which was held last July 19, 2017.



“Healing and Transformation: Moving From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary”

Written by Eric Alsterberg

Published by Eloquent Books

Published date February 21, 2009

Paperback price $9.99



About the Author

Dr. Eric Alsterberg is a writer, psychologist, and certified hypnotherapist. He is actively involved in spiritual teachings, mentoring others through his expertise in metaphysics. He is a member of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (the Edgar Cayce Foundation), the Aster Mystery School. He practices The Reconnection, Eric Pearl’s healing method and Matrix Energetics. Dr. Alsterberg lives in Michigan.

