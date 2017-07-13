Emmanuel Ligner named President and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Emmanuel Ligner has been named president and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences, succeeding Kieran Murphy, who was recently promoted to run parent company, GE Healthcare. Ligner was previously General Manager of GE Healthcare’s Core Imaging Life Sciences business.

“Emmanuel brings a deep knowledge of the Life Sciences industry and a breadth of leadership experience to the role,” said Kieran Murphy, President and CEO of GE Healthcare. “He has been instrumental in introducing new products from our core imaging business onto the market and he has worked across Life Sciences including as Global Commercial Leader for our bioprocess business. He is always seeking ways we can better support our customers and patients. Emmanuel is a positive, inspiring leader and he is the perfect person to lead this fantastic business into its next chapter.”

Ligner is a seasoned biopharma professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He started his career in Japan where he worked in various commercial roles in the pharmaceutical industry. After a decade in Japan, Ligner moved to the UK as Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe for Whatman International Plc. He joined GE Healthcare Life Sciences in 2008, following its acquisition of Whatman International Plc. Since 2008, Ligner has held various leadership positions in the GE Healthcare’s Life Sciences business.

Ligner is succeeded in his role of General Manager for the Core Imaging business by Kevin O’Neill who currently is the Chief Financial Officer for GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

