New Ski Routes From Manchester From £49

British Airways is launching two new winter-only ski routes from Manchester and extending its weekly service to London City Airport in December.

Flights to Salzburg in Austria and Chambery in France, gateways to some of Europe’s top ski resorts, will operate every Saturday from December through to April.

Basic each way fares to both cities from £49 are available to book from today on www.ba.com

Flights to London City Airport in the heart of the capital will operate northbound on Fridays and southbound on Sundays, an ideal commute for business customers.

In May the airline launched seven new summer-only routes from Manchester to popular leisure destinations in Europe as well as London City, providing more than 35,000 extra seats from the North West.

British Airways also operates up to 10 return flights a day between Manchester and London Heathrow.

The new summer routes operate until October and the London City service will resume on December 15 along with flights to Salzburg and Chambery.

Luke Hayhoe, British Airways’ general manager customer and commercial, said: “After a successful new summer programme from Manchester we have decided to continue our leisure flying with direct services to two of the most popular winter break destinations in Austria and France.”

All flights will operate on modern Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with spacious cabins and two abreast seating so every customer can have an aisle or window seat.

Club Europe and eligible Executive Club customers will also be able to use the rooftop British Airways Terraces Lounge at Manchester Airport. Club customers receive complimentary food and drinks on board, a generous free baggage allowance and free seat selection and on-line check-in.