Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo on the road to becoming a globetrotter

Klaus Maier, Head of Marketing and Sales at Mercedes-Benz Vans: “With the launch of the Marco Polo ACTIVITY in Australia and the Marco Polo in Great Britain, we are systematically pressing ahead with our growth strategy ’Mercedes-Benz Vans goes global’ in the travel van market this year. We are convinced that our Marco Polo product family has the potential to attract customers all over the world. Diverse individualisation options allow excellent adaptation to market- and customer-specific requirements.”

At a glance: the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo product family

Marco Polo ACTIVITY

The Marco Polo ACTIVITY, based on the Vito, is above all a functional and versatile companion. Featuring an exceptionally variable interior and comfortable sleeping options for up to five people, it is aimed at young families as well as sports enthusiasts and outdoor fans seeking the spontaneous adventure.

Marco Polo

Equipped with a kitchenette, wardrobe and swivelling front seats plus a bench seat with bed extension and roof bed, the Marco Polo, based on the V-Class, offers space for four people. The Marco Polo is the ideal vehicle for individualists and savourers who like to use their travel van for longer trips whilst looking to retain as much independence as possible and enjoy familiar living comfort. They also attach importance to style and everyday practicality, wherever they may be heading.

Marco Polo HORIZON

The Marco Polo HORIZON, based on the V-Class, blends the high-class design of the Marco Polo with the functionality of the Marco Polo ACTIVITY. It offers up to seven seats and five sleeping options. Thanks to its compact exterior dimensions and a height of less than two metres, the Marco Polo HORIZON, like the Marco Polo and the Marco Polo ACTIVITY, boasts absolute everyday practicality and can, for example, be driven into any normal multi-storey car park without problem.