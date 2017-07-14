Author Offers a Glimpse of Rural China

“Heel Print” is a book that tells the story of a young Chinese woman named Yi-qing Dong. She was betrothed to a young man from the village at the tender age of seven. Her parents, being traditional rural Chinese folks, bound her feet (a cultural tradition to ‘beautify the feet’) to please her future husband, despite him beginning to discover the modern values that lies beyond the rural countryside.

Despite being matched without a choice, the union of the couple turned out a great blessing and is a harmonious one. Unfortunately for the couple, the husband died during war, and Yi-qing was left to care for and raise her five children alone on a poverty-stricken land facing physical, financial, political and social challenges. The book continues on to follow her as she struggles with the trials she has to face alone.

“Heel Print” is a truly inspirational book. It takes the readers back to rural China, where cultural traditions are given high priority. The book will enlighten and broaden the minds of the readers about the colorful life of the traditional Chinese life.

“Heel Print” is a must-have to those who are interested in learning the early Chinese traditions.

“Heel Print”

Written by Ailiang Xie

Published by Xlibris

Published date July 27, 2010

Paperback price: $19.99



About the author

Ailiang Xie, MD, PhD, is Yi-qing’s fifth child. She was born in front of her deceased father’s portrait, with her mother hoping to give her father a son. When Ailiang turned out to be a girl, Yi-qing abandoned her out of disappointment. This unwanted baby girl is now telling the story of her mother’s life. Ailiang is currently working at the University of Wisconsin as a senior scientist. She has published many short stories, scientific papers and several books. “Heel Print” is her first full-length literary book in English.