OpenText Announces Customer and Partner of the Year Award Winners at Enterprise World 2017

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced the winners of the 2017 OpenText Elite™ Customer and Partner of the Year Awards. The OpenText Elite™ Customer Awards, presented annually at Enterprise World, recognize organizations that have delivered innovative solutions to accelerate business processes, transform information, maximize data insights and simplify supply chain challenges. The Partner of the Year Awards recognize OpenText partners’ commitment to enabling the digital world and providing their customers with solutions for a better way to work.

OpenText Elite™ Customer Awards 2017 “Every year, we recognize the incredible progress and achievements of our OpenText customers,” said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO and CTO of OpenText. “It is critical that organizations are able to navigate the new challenges of the new digital world, and this year’s recipients are at the forefront of this transformation, driving competitive advantage from digital disruption. The OpenText Elite™ Customer Award winners have embraced digital at the very core of their organizations, and accepted digitization as a key part of their strategy. Congratulations to all our 2017 Customer Award winners.”

2017 OpenText Elite™ Award winners are:

CEO’s Innovation Award – Delta Air Lines

EIM Innovation Award – Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)

Cloud Innovation Award – Oil Search

Life Sciences Innovation Award – Genentech

Public Sector Innovation Award – City of San Diego

Energy and Engineering Innovation Award – Salt River Project (SRP)

Retail Innovation Award – AutoZone

Financial Services Innovation Award – The PrivateBank

Supply Chain Innovation Award – Broadcom Limited

Digital Transformation Excellence Award – County of Los Angeles, Department of Human Resources

Operational Excellence Award – Solenis

Consumer Products Innovation Award – British American Tobacco (BAT)

Telecommunication Innovation Award – NTT Singapore Pte Ltd

Health Insurance Innovation Award – Humana

Manufacturing Innovation Award – Knorr–Bremse Group

SAP Integration Excellence Award – Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

Business Analytics Excellence Award – SecureWorks

Innovating for Millennials Award – Fujitsu

OpenText Partner of the Year Awards 2017 “OpenText relies on the value its partner network brings to its solutions, and we only work with the best, whether they’re resellers, technology partners, or service and solution providers,” said Adam Howatson, CMO at OpenText. “Our partners are a key part of our business, and core to our strategy. Simply put, partners help us win, and provide critical value and support for our customers. Congratulations to our 2017 Partner of the Year Award winners.”

2017 Partner of the Year Award winners are:

Partner of the Year – SAP

Global SI of the Year – Accenture

Reseller Partner of the Year – AT&T

Implementation Partner of the Year – Deloitte

Technology Partner of the Year – Shinydocs

Rising Star Award – EY

About OpenText

OpenText enables the digital world, creating a better way for organizations to work with information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.