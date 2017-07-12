Join Vimeo to Protect the Internet

Today, Vimeo is standing with activists and like-minded companies in a day of action to support the existing net neutrality rules, built on a court-approved legal foundation (what’s called Title II of the Communications Act). We’ll also be filing comments with the FCC by their July 14 deadline. How you can help:

File your own comments with the FCC. It just takes a few minutes of your time, but can make a huge impact. If you’re a creator, add a comment about whether you’re able to pay extra $$ to ISPs to reach your audience. Or describe what it’s like to make choices between broadband internet options as an internet consumer, and what you expect from ISPs.

Spread the word. We made a video and some handy images to use and share, featuring thoughts from our own community about why net neutrality is so important. Start sharing and include your friends and family in the fight.

This is a cause that Vimeo is proud to fight for, and we'll hope you'll join us!

