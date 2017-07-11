Nissan LEAF customers in Rome can get free charging by riding a bike

Nissan is supporting the “DinamoBike – enjoy your power” project in Rome – a challenge to convert the kinetic energy produced by the rotary movement of pedals into energy.

At the Circolo Paolo Rosi sports center in Rome, a special platform is available with bikes that allow production of clean energy simply by riding them.

Nissan is optimizing the clean energy by adding an exclusive opportunity to the challenge: “DinamoBikers” who ride for at least 10 minutes, consume energy at the DinamoBike Café and decide to purchase a Nissan LEAF* get a discount on the purchase price plus two years of free energy to recharge their 100% electric vehicle.

To benefit from this special offer, customers need only visit a Nissan dealership between July 7, 2017 and July 6, 2018 and show proof of the consumption of clean energy produced at the Circolo Paolo Rosi sports center.

In addition, all those who take part in the initiative can board a Nissan LEAF shuttle to the historic center of Rome, enjoying the benefits of zero-emission mobility.

The initiative follows the Nissan Electric Café in Paris, a pop-up café opened last year to celebrate the milestone of 3 billion kilometers traveled collectively by Nissan LEAF owners across the globe. The Nissan Electric Café offered customers the opportunity to use cutting-edge technology to produce their own energy and use it as a currency to pay for goods and services, allowing them to experience the electric lifestyle for themselves.

Nissan is a pioneer of the electric vehicle movement, having introduced the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, in 2010. Today, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle with more than 270,000 sold globally.

*An additional discount of 1,000 euros on a Nissan LEAF purchase will be applied for those who display proof of having produced clean energy at the Paolo Rosi Sports Center. The calculation takes into account the following: the average distance of an electric vehicle driver is 15,000 km per year; for 15,000 km per year, 2,250 kWh is required; to travel 30,000 km over two years, you need 4,500 kWh; the average cost of energy in Italy for private contracts is 0,2 € / kWh; the cost paid is €900 in the form of a purchase discount, equivalent to two years of energy. The offer is valid from July 7, 2017 to July 6, 2018 at all participating Nissan dealers in Rome.