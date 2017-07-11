Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Support Technology Vision for New Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur today announced it has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) as its official IT networking and Wireless Infrastructure Partner. The Club is currently building a new, world-class stadium in London. Set to open in 2018, it will be one of the most technologically advanced stadia ever built, delivering an enhanced event day experience for all visitors.

The new state-of-the-art venue will be the largest football club stadium in London, with a capacity of 61,559 and will also host other major sport and entertainment events such as NFL games and concerts. Since planning for the new stadium began, the Club has been committed to driving innovation and using modern technology to enhance the in-venue experience for every visitor. As a result, the stadium’s IT infrastructure is being incorporated from the ground up, enabling connectivity across the entire venue for visitors and flexibility to cater to future demands.

The Club is installing Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, networking solutions, with support from HPE’s Pointnext services organisation, to meet its current and future technology demands.

Sanjeev Katwa, Head of Technology, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Creating a technology infrastructure to support an enhanced visitor experience requires solutions that can meet the growing demands of visitors that come to our new stadium. We believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise can support us on the journey in building one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world.”

Marc Waters, MD, U.K. and Ireland, HPE said: “Tottenham Hotspur realise that being digital from the ground up is imperative to transform its fan experience. We are thrilled to support Tottenham Hotspur in this journey, using our intelligent edge solutions and Pointnext expertise to help build the foundation for a truly digital stadium. Our partnership with the Club will help enable future innovation and the ability to provide an enriched, unique environment for stadium visitors.”

About Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Founded in 1882, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has a tradition of playing an entertaining and attacking style of football. The team has achieved five top five Premier League finishes in the past seven seasons and has a multi-national squad of players. Tottenham Hotspur also has:

A global following in excess of 400 million, with strong supporter bases across the UK, the USA, China, Asia and Southern Africa, including more than 100 Official Supporters Clubs worldwide.

Commercial partnerships with globally-recognised brands including AIA Group Limited (AIA) - one of the world’s leading providers of insurance services.

A newly-built state-of-the-art training centre with advanced plans for a new world class stadium development that will sit at the heart of a major regeneration for North London.

An award winning Foundation that has created over 2.5 million opportunities to help enhance the lives of people in its local community through education, employment, health and social inclusion programmes.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.