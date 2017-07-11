Nikon Introduces New Full-Frame Telephoto Zoom Lens: The AF-P NIKKOR 70-300MM F/4.5-5.6E ED VR

Today, Nikon announced the new AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR, modernizing this popular zoom lens with a myriad of the latest Nikon technologies. The new lens features enhanced Vibration Reduction (VR) image stabilization capability and integrates a stepping motor for fast and quiet AF performance, making it Nikon’s first full-frame AF-P lens. This new NIKKOR lens is a versatile, compact telephoto option for intermediate FX and DX-format photographers looking to capture sports, wildlife, candids, travel and other subjects at long distances, all with stunning clarity.

“This latest lens reaffirms Nikon’s commitment to giving FX-format shooters of all levels the unparalleled quality of NIKKOR glass, with the benefits of our latest optical technologies,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc.

Updated with the Latest NIKKOR Lens Technologies

Whether capturing a baseball game from the bleachers or the sights of a scenic vacation, the new AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR is a versatile lens that helps users capture sharp images and video, even in challenging light. The new AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm is lighter than its predecessor, despite packing new technologies that help those shooting photos and video achieve stellar results. Enhancements to the lens include:

Improved Vibration Reduction (VR) System: The new AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm lens provides users with up to 4.5 stops* of VR stabilization, to help create sharp photos and smooth video, even in low light or while handheld. Users can choose from either Normal or Sport VR Modes for added stability when shooting from a non-stationary location.

The new AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm lens provides users with up to 4.5 stops* of VR stabilization, to help create sharp photos and smooth video, even in low light or while handheld. Users can choose from either Normal or Sport VR Modes for added stability when shooting from a non-stationary location. Lightweight with Stepping Motor Technology: This AF-P lens uses a stepping motor for fast and quiet autofocus, which reduces the sound of lens operation while recording HD or 4K UHD video. This new technology also contributes to the lens’ reduced weight, making it easy to carry on all-day excursions.

This AF-P lens uses a stepping motor for fast and quiet autofocus, which reduces the sound of lens operation while recording HD or 4K UHD video. This new technology also contributes to the lens’ reduced weight, making it easy to carry on all-day excursions. Electronic Diaphragm: This lens takes advantage of the fast burst speed of Nikon DSLR cameras, as the Electronic Diaphragm not only provides smooth exposure transitions during video capture, but also helps maintain consistent exposure during high-speed shooting, such as when photographing sports.

This lens takes advantage of the fast burst speed of Nikon DSLR cameras, as the Electronic Diaphragm not only provides smooth exposure transitions during video capture, but also helps maintain consistent exposure during high-speed shooting, such as when photographing sports. Get Close: The AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm lens features a minimum focus distance of only 3.94 ft. (1.2 meters) and a reproduction ratio of 0.25x, letting users get even closer to capture the most extravagant details, even at 300mm.

The AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm lens features a minimum focus distance of only 3.94 ft. (1.2 meters) and a reproduction ratio of 0.25x, letting users get even closer to capture the most extravagant details, even at 300mm. Lens Construction: The lens features dust and drip resistance, along with a metal lens mount for durability. It features a 9-blade diaphragm for a natural, circular bokeh. The lens also features an ED element to significantly reduce instances of chromatic aberration.

Price and Availability

The Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR lens will have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $699.95**, and availability will be announced at a later date. For more information on this new NIKKOR lens as well as the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Nikon 100 Year Anniversary

Since the company was established in 1917, Nikon has cultivated its status as a pioneer of optical technologies around the world. Guided by a corporate philosophy of “Trustworthiness and Creativity,” Nikon provides a wide range of products and services globally by harnessing advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies. Nikon is proud to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2017.

For more information about Nikon’s 100th Anniversary, please visit www.nikonusa.com/100th

About Nikon

Nikon, At the Heart of the Image™. Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables users to tell their stories through amazing photos and videos. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras; 35mm film SLR cameras; Nikon software products and Nikon sports and recreational optics as well as the Nikon 1 compact interchangeable lens camera system and KeyMission line of action cameras. Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., recently announced the production of 100 million NIKKOR lenses in 2016, creating a new milestone in Nikon’s heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers to the Web’s most comprehensive photo learning and sharing communities.