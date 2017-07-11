Hilton & Travel and Transport, Inc. Integrate Apps for a Hotel Industry-First Partnership

You are on the last leg of a nonstop business trip and the questions are mounting: Can I check in online and choose a room close to the gym? Will I be able to use Digital Key? Do I have enough points to upgrade? Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Travel and Transport, Inc. have partnered to answer those questions and more, easing some of the challenges that can make business travel stressful. The integration, a first in the hotel industry, provides Travel and Transport clients with the ability to easily access and adjust their Hilton hotel details from one, central mobile application.

With this new update, Travel and Transport clients can click their Hilton reservation in the Dash Mobile app and will be brought directly to the Hilton Honors app without having to toggle between functions. This simple navigation provides seamless access to details such as check-in time or hotel location. It also makes it easier than ever to take advantage of Hilton Honors app features such as the ability to choose a room and access Hilton’s Digital Key at over 1,700 hotels. Travelers can also use the app post-travel to view previous trips and invoices, which can be directly exported into their expense management tool.

“Travel and Transport has partnered with Hilton for many years and we are thrilled that together we can be first to market in providing a hotel offering that will positively impact travelers on the road and beyond,” stated Mike Kubasik, executive vice president and CIO, Travel and Transport.

“I’m often traveling for work and, like most road warriors, appreciate that the small things - like having my apps seamlessly connect so I have all the information I need at my fingertips - add up to a better travel experience,” said Geraldine Calpin, chief marketing officer of Hilton. “At Hilton we continue to innovate to give our guests more choice and control and are proud that our app is one of the highest rated in the app store. It’s partnerships like this one with Travel and Transport that allow us to stay ahead of our guests’ needs.”

Travel and Transport clients can download the Dash Mobile app today from the App Store or Google Play and start utilizing this new feature. Travelers can also download the Hilton Honors app to book their next stay and enroll in Hilton Honors to receive points that can be redeemed for exclusive experiences such as Hilton Honors Auction packages, free reward nights and more. Together, Travel and Transport and Hilton are planning for future Dash Mobile updates including the ability for travelers to easily view what is needed to attain their next level of Hilton Honors status.

