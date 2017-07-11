Saber Homes Reveals How To Attain Tax-Free Returns

Most investors don’t realize that the IRS has always allowed individuals to hold real estate in their IRA/retirement accounts. Under the Securities Act of 1974 (ERISA) the IRS fully allows investors to hold real estate using a Self Directed IRA LLC, which allows the beneficiary to personally select their investments instead of only being able to select from a few funds. For decades, this powerful tool has helped investors achieve the high returns they have always wanted, while incorporating the safety of real estate into their portfolios.



After speaking to a spokesperson at Saber Homes LLC, it was clear that this type of investing was an advantage that most of their clients were taking advantage of. “If you are an active real estate investor, it only makes sense to take full advantage of the tax laws and use them to your benefit,” said an officer at Saber Homes. He further expanded, “There are so many advantages of this strategy from a financial and accounting perspective, many of which investors typically overlook.”



Here are only a few advantages of using a Self Directed IRA LLC as an investment vehicle for real estate:

Tax Free Gains

Leveraging investments by borrowing through IRA

Positive cash flows are tax free

When investors use a Self Directed IRA LLC for investment purposes, all of the income and gains generated by the real estate is considered tax-free and only taxed at income tax levels during the withdrawal period. This is a very powerful advantage because typically an investor’s income will be less towards their retirement years, which is when one would tap into their Self Directed IRA LLC. Accordingly, instead of taxing ones investment returns at higher tax rates, individuals will wait for their income to decrease before tapping into this benefit.



