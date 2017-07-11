2nd annual Premium International Dating & Dating Agency Conference to take place July 20-21, 2017 in Minsk

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the iDate Premium International Dating and Dating Agency Conference ( http://www.idate2017.com ). The event takes place July 20-21, 2017 at the Comfort Hotel in Minsk.



While this is the 49th international iDate conference, this is a specialized event for two highly profitable niches within the dating industry, covering exclusively the business of premium international dating and dating agencies.



A complete list of speakers is at http://idate2017.com/speakers-minsk-2017.php



Video from last year’s event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0WX8qKsjGQ



Registration for the event can be made at http://idate2017.com/register-minsk-2017.php





About the iDate Dating INDUSTRY Conference



For over 14 years, iDate has been the first and the leading convention for the dating industry. Over 48 conferences for dating CEOs have been held worldwide. iDate covers online dating, social dating, speed dating, matchmaking, mobile dating, software, dating affiliates, social media, dating services and other elements of the business.



iDate’s goal is to assemble global dating industry executives in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



