EMLab P&K Announces the Release of Upgraded LabServe® Mobile App for the iPad with Digital Chain of Custody

We are always looking for ways to improve our clients’ experience. By investing in IT resources, we have been able to continue to develop solutions that make our clients’ work easier,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “We are proud to provide our clients with direct access to LabServe®, the IAQ industry’s best-in-class data management system, through the upgraded iPad app.”

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announces an improved user experience for clients using the LabServe® Mobile app on iPad tablets. EMLab P&K’s LabServe® Mobile iPad app now provides users the ability to electronically fill out their chain of custody (COC) and submit to the laboratory, using the upgraded iPad app. Clients using the iPad app will enjoy the larger screen’s navigation and ease of reading laboratory reports.



With the new features of the iPad app, clients can control the information that is entered, add samples and notes, preview their COC and send the digital COC directly to the laboratory. EMLab P&K’s clients who use LabServe® Mobile on iPad tablets can also view additional information about their projects, including Project Descriptions and PO numbers.



“We are always looking for ways to improve our clients’ experience. By investing in IT resources, we have been able to continue to develop solutions that make our clients’ work easier,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “We are proud to provide our clients with direct access to LabServe®, the IAQ industry’s best-in-class data management system, through the upgraded iPad app.”

EMLab P&K’s iPad Tablet app makes it easy and convenient for clients to access environmental laboratory results wherever they are. With the app, clients can use their tablets to perform essential tasks including:

1) Receiving instant alerts when reports are available,

2) Reviewing all project documents including reports, chain of custody, and invoices,

3) Confirming requested services, turnaround times, and reporting due dates,

4) Accessing address, directions, and accreditation certificates for each of EMLab P&K’s lab locations,

5) Contacting their dedicated EMLab P&K Project Manager,

6) Accessing EMLab P&K’s IAQ Pocket Reference Guide, and

7) Browsing EMLab P&K’s fungal glossary/library.



Learn more about EMLab P&K’s LabServe® Mobile app at https://www.emlab.com/mobile