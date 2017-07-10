Tyson Foods to Invest 59 Million to Expand Pennsylvania Distribution Center

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is investing $59.7 million to expand its distribution center in Pottsville, Penn., a move that will add jobs, improve efficiency and support the company’s plans for growth.

The project, which will begin this summer, includes construction of a 164,000-square foot addition to the existing facility. The Pottsville distribution center currently serves retail and foodservice customers in the Northeast region, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The expansion is expected to be completed in late 2018 and will add 114 jobs, bringing total employment at the distribution center to about 220.

“This expansion will allow us to better service our customers and ship our complete portfolio of protein-packed brands from one distribution center. New technology will also improve team member safety while reducing our carbon footprint,” said Gregg Uecker, senior vice president of network planning and integration. “We thank the Department of Community and Economic Development for their help on this project and continued support of our efforts to grow in the community.”

Tyson Foods received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $46,400 WEDnet grant and $228,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs.

“I’m proud to announce that Tyson Foods will expand and create 114 family-sustaining jobs in Schuylkill County,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said. “The company is investing heavily in its future in Pennsylvania with its own $59.7 million capital investment. The I-81 corridor has become an extremely attractive location for food processors, and I applaud Tyson Foods for choosing to grow right here in Pennsylvania.”

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), with headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, is one of the world’s largest food companies with leading brands such as Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Sara Lee®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells® and State Fair®. It’s a recognized market leader in chicken, beef and pork as well as prepared foods, including bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, tortillas and desserts. The company supplies retail and foodservice customers throughout the United States and approximately 115 countries. Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, whose family has continued to lead the business with his son, Don Tyson, guiding the company for many years and grandson, John H. Tyson, serving as the current chairman of the board of directors. The company currently has approximately 114,000 Team Members employed at more than 400 facilities and offices in the United States and around the world. Through its Core Values, Code of Conduct and Team Member Bill of Rights, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity and trust and is committed to creating value for its shareholders, customers and Team Members. The company also strives to be faith-friendly, provide a safe work environment and serve as stewards of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.