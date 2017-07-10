G19 holds the line on climate, but much greater ambition needed - Greenpeace

In response to the outcome of the G20 Summit in Hamburg - in which the G19 state that the Paris Climate Agreement is “irreversible” and recommit to its swift implementation - Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said:

“The G19 held the line, defending the Paris Agreement against Trump’s backward decision to withdraw, but that is not enough. The G19 should have committed to accelerate the transformation away from coal, oil and gas. If Paris was the starting point, Hamburg must sow the seeds of much greater ambition.

“Millions of people suffering from the impacts of climate change are demanding urgent action to end the age of coal, oil and gas. To put words into action, the G19 must now accelerate the clean energy transition and set sail from Hamburg with an agenda of change.

“Merkel, as G20 host, helped secure a united G19 outcome, but she must now lead the way at home and end Germany’s reliance on coal by committing to a socially just coal phase-out by 2030.”

