Winners of the Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 Selected

Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 winners

Nikon 100th Anniversary Prize: Greeting to the Sun

Annamaria Bruni (Italy)

http://www.nikon.com/news/2017/img/pic_170706_01_02.jpg

Grand Prize: (Break Time)

Yuanyuan Tian (China)

http://www.nikon.com/news/2017/img/pic_170706_01_03.jpg

Award for the Most Popular Entry: Disappearing fishing method by Moken

Dorte Verner (U.S.A.)

http://www.nikon.com/news/2017/img/pic_170706_01_04.jpg

These winning photos will be exhibited on the Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 Judging Results page starting today, and will be followed by winners of other awards.

For the 36th Nikon Photo Contest, a Nikon 100th Anniversary Award with the theme “Celebration” was established to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nikon’s establishment. In addition to the Nikon 100th Anniversary Award, entries were also accepted in the Next Generation and Open categories, the theme of which was “Future”. A total of 21,511 photographers from 170 countries and regions submitted 76,356 works, marking a new record for the Contest in terms of the number of countries and regions from which entries were submitted.

Final judging took place at the beginning of June 2017 in Tokyo. Judging was performed by an international panel of professionals from a variety of fields, led by graphic designer and art director Neville Brody, known around the world for his work on a wide variety of design projects, from record jacket designs to corporate global branding.

Watch Video

Lead Judge Neville Brody’s summary of the Contest

“Entries ranged enormously in their subject matter and interest: some were joyful and observational, but a large majority were political or offered a philosophic commentary on the contemporary world. The winners themselves reflect a balance between the artistic eye and the ability to tell a story. Global concerns and issues are captured and expressed with simple reality – images that help us understand better who we are, and expose us to greater truths of the world we inhabit. These images transport us beyond the mundane into worlds of revelation and possibility, linking us to the narratives which unite us all.”

Each entry was judged for the universality of the story it tells, its diversity, the strength of its message, and creativity. The suitability of the technique(s) used to express these characteristics was also judged. In the end, in addition to choosing one Nikon 100th Anniversary Prize winner and one Grand Prize winner from entries in the other two categories, the judges awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for each category and format (single photo/photo story/video). The Award for the Most Popular Entry, voted for by participants in the Contest, was also selected.

Awards ceremony & photo exhibition

The Awards ceremony will be held on July 27, 2017, in Tokyo, where we expect to see many of the prize-winning photographers, including the Grand Prize winner.

An international Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 Photo Exhibition, which will debut at Tokyo’s DAIKANYAMA T-SITE GARDEN GALLERY, is also planned. The exhibition will be held in Japan as follows.

Venue: DAIKANYAMA T-SITE GARDEN GALLERY

Time and dates: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29 through Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Venue: Nikon Plaza Shinjuku, THE GALLERY

Scheduled for October, 2017

*We will announce dates and information for exhibitions on the Nikon Photo Contest website as details are confirmed.

Nikon Photo Contest, one of the world’s largest international photo contests

Nikon Photo Contest is an international photo contest with a significant history behind it. The goal of the Contest is to provide an opportunity for photographers around the world to communicate and to enrich photographic culture for professionals and amateurs alike. Since the first Contest was held in 1969, hundreds of thousands of photographers from around the world have participated and shown their support. To date, more than 410,000 photographers have submitted over 1,620,000 photographic works to the Contest, making it a truly international event.