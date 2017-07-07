California DMV Now kiosks now available in Los Angeles grocery stores

Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) announces the installation of California DMV Now self-service kiosks in conveniently located Albertsons, Superior, and Vons grocery stores in the greater Los Angeles area. The official CA DMV Now kiosks give residents the opportunity to renew their vehicle registrations while they shop, a free service provided by the California DMV. DMV Now kiosks are available whenever the stores are open, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

The easy to use touchscreens are available in English or Spanish. Renewals can be completed in less than two minutes. Scan the bar code on a renewal notice or registration card, swipe a credit card, and walk away with a printed registration card and license plate sticker.

CA DMV is installing up to 40 DMV Now kiosks in retail locations in 2017. DMV Now kiosks are already installed and available at the following 12 grocery stores in the Los Angeles area:

Albertsons

Lancaster: 43543 20th Street West

Palmdale: 38727 North Tierra Subida

Saugus: 27631 West Bouquet Canyon Road

Superior Grocers

Los Angeles: 10211 S. Avalon Blvd

Cudahy: 7300 Atlantic Ave.

Lynwood: 3831 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Vons

Canoga Park: 8201 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Northridge: 9119 Reseda Boulevard

Reseda: 19333 Victory Boulevard

Santa Clarita: 16550 West Soledad Canyon Road

Simi Valley: 1855 East Cochran Street

Tarzana: 18439 Ventura Boulevard

California DMV Now kiosks have processed over 6 million California registration renewals. For more information on CA DMV Now kiosks visit: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/fo/fo_sst

About ITI

Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) is the leading provider of unique DMV on Demand software helping motor vehicle agencies throughout North America become more efficient by increasing the speed, visibility and security of motor vehicle transactions.

ITI’s customer friendly self-service kiosks, built specifically for motor vehicle transactions, have been in use since 1996. ITI self-service kiosks are installed in 9 states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Indiana, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

For additional information, visit ITI at www.iti4dmv.com or call (800) 488-2774.