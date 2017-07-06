True Worship Reveals a Promise of God’s Abounding Glory

In her journey to deepen her worship to God, minister and recording artist Raelynn Parkin has experienced God’s glory and translates it into her book, “The Heavenly Worship Room.”



In order to bring to light the true purpose of humanity, Raelynn Parkin writes a book that delivers a resounding message of deliverance and understanding of God’s glory in his return to restore His Church. Her scriptural quest reveals the Heavenly Pattern of Worship according to Amos 9:11 … “as in the days of old…” in the Tabernacle of David, fully revealing the Tabernacle of Jesus Christ to the modern Church.



“I believe God always prepares his people through the prophetic word and strategies of worship in advance of tribulation that his people will be immovable and unafraid, able to withstand the fire and to not fall away,” the author writes to encourage today’s prophetic generation.



Readers will come to appreciate the significance of worship in the Glory realm, deepening their personal worship experience. As they open the door of “The Heavenly Worship Room,” they will see clearly this Heavenly Prototype, visit the three tabernacles in scripture, and see Jesus Christ fully revealed through the Biblical Jewish Feasts, specifically the Feast of Tabernacles. The book consists of inspiring divine verses in reestablishing the major role of the tabernacle of David in worship in the Latter House of Glory, His Remnant Church.



Let God reveal himself within the pages of the book. Walk with him in a journey of truth and heavenly worship. Find out more as you read “The Heavenly Worship Room,” available in selected online bookstores.





“The Heavenly Worship Room”

Written by Dr. Raelynn Parkin

Digital Book | $14.99

Paperback | $15.95

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Raelynn Parkin was ordained as a minister and worship leader in 2003, and received her doctorate of divinity in 2016 through CICA University. She and her husband founded Bride Song Ministries, a worship and teaching ministry, in 2007. She is a sought after worship leader, conference speaker, teacher, and recording artist, and an author of four books. Her vision is to see the worshipping priesthood ministry restored in the Church today, as well as train and equip these worship ministers and future generations.

