Join Intel for its Biggest Data Center Launch in a Decade

On July 11, Intel’s leaders will unveil the company’s latest technology advancements for the data center and network, and will discuss its vision for delivering solutions that will transform businesses, industries and, ultimately, lives.

Join the live webcast at 8:30 a.m. PDT, July 11 to hear from Navin Shenoy, Intel’s new executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group (DCG), and Lisa Spelman, DCG’s vice president of products and marketing, about Intel’s latest technology advancements for the data center and the partnerships that are helping businesses navigate the complex and diverse infrastructure requirements of the data-infused era of connected intelligence.

The virtual event will feature a full lineup of keynotes, technical sessions and demonstrations, as well as a virtual partner showcase, all delivered to you online.

When: Tuesday, July 11 at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 8:30 a.m. PDT

Where: Live Virtual Event

