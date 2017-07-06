Federal agencies must embrace IP-based communications; Verizon makes it easy

Federal agencies must move from legacy analog telecommunications systems to IP-based services. The General Services Administration (GSA) has already said they will phase out traditional systems over the next few years. Virtual Communications Express for Government, Verizon’s new unified communications solution for the federal sector, is specifically designed to help federal agencies migrate from traditional voice systems, including Verizon Centrex, to IP-based communications as part of the GSA’s mandate.

Having the latest advanced communications and IT solutions in place is critical to collaborating and communicating both inside and outside government. Devoting valuable time and resources to installing and managing those systems is inefficient at best, and could have a negative impact on an agency’s ability to fulfill its mission. Virtual Communications Express for Government is an ideal replacement for the hundreds of thousands of Centrex lines that don’t allow modern conveniences like teleworking and sharing with mobile devices.

“Government agencies have more important work to do than managing the technology behind their communications systems – especially when that technology is outdated,” Frank Ciccone, executive director for advanced solutions at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, said. “Virtual Communications Express for Government delivers a comprehensive communications solution right out of the box, getting teams working together quickly and efficiently.”

Virtual Communications Express for Government is secure, cost effective and scalable across multiple locations. Additionally, it can be used as a platform to support today’s virtual and mobile work environments. It offers mobility options, video calling and audio conferencing, instant messaging with presence indicators, desktop and file sharing capability, and other collaboration tools. Other advantages include the security of Verizon’s Private IP Network, predictable cost control with unlimited local and domestic long-distance voice calling, and business continuity features.

“We are delighted that Verizon is leveraging BroadSoft Government’s secure cloud offering to deliver the next wave of comprehensive communications and collaboration to the public sector user community”, said Seth Noone, Regional Vice President, Government Sales at BroadSoft. “Agencies are experiencing a growing need for effective interaction and can now easily deploy Virtual Communications Express for Government’s purpose-built communications solutions to engage with constituents"

Now available on the WITS 3 contract, Verizon’s Virtual Communications Express for Government solution is powered by BroadSoft. BroadSoft is a technology leader in cloud-based unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for business and service providers.