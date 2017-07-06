Epson Completes State-of-the-Art Plant in the Philippines

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) today announced that manufacturing subsidiary Epson Precision (Philippines) Inc. has completed construction of a new plant aimed at boosting inkjet printer manufacturing volumes. The company is also seeking to expand 3LCD projector production within its existing facility.

Since the groundbreaking in January 2015, Epson has invested US$143 million to construct state-of-the-art facilities inside the grounds of the existing plant. The new facilities have been constructed with the environment in mind, and include on the roof a mega solar power generation system with a maximum capacity of approximately 3,000 kW.

As it proceeds with its mid-range business plan, Epson has determined that its current inkjet printer and projector manufacturing facilities in China, Indonesia and the Philippines were insufficient to meet expected demand. In inkjet printers, the company forecasts the need to significantly boost production capacity for its high-capacity ink tank models, which are currently experiencing rapid growth in emerging and other markets, and also for office inkjets including high-speed linehead inkjet multifunction printers, which are steadily gaining in popularity in markets worldwide.

Epson, the world’s No.1[*1] supplier of projectors for 16 successive years, will use space inside the existing plant to increase projector production capacity. The company’s visual communications business continues to grow steadily with growing demand for projectors for business and education, for expanding commercial applications, and to meet expanding demand in emerging economies.

Epson plans to increase the workforce of Epson Precision (Philippines) to approximately 20,000 from the current 14,400[*2] to respond to the planned increase in production.

Epson is committed to advancing its original technologies and to delighting customers by exceeding their expectations with products and services based on original core technologies.

*1 Source: Surveys by Futuresource Consulting Ltd., 2001 - 2016 (unit volume of projectors of 500 lumens and above)

*2 Future production and workforce estimates are subject to change according to circumstances.

