Regarding the receipt of a Statement of Objections from the European Commission

Canon Inc. (“Canon”) today has received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission relating to a suspected breach of the notification requirement and the standstill obligation under European competition law concerning the acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Canon, upon careful examination of the Statement of Objections, will respond in due course. Additionally, Canon cannot provide any further comment relating to this matter until the European Commission reaches its final decision.

Reference:

A Statement of Objections is a document which summarizes the preliminary view of the European Commission relating to a suspected breach of European competition law. It is issued as part of an ongoing investigation and does not represent the final decision of the European Commission. The recipient of this document can reply to it and express his opinion, including the presentation of counter-arguments. The final decision of the European Commission can be appealed before the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.