Introducing Photo and Video Replies to Stories

Starting today, you can reply to stories with a photo or video. From selfies to Boomerangs, now you can be even more fun and playful when you respond to friends.

To reply with a photo or a video, tap the new camera button while you’re watching a story. You can use any creative tools in the camera, including face filters, stickers and Rewind. Replies also include a sticker of the story that you can move around and resize.

See picture

When a friend replies to your story with a photo or a video, you’ll see it in your inbox. You can tap to view it and also see a sticker of the original story that’s only visible to you. As with disappearing photos and videos in Direct, your friends will know when you’ve taken a screenshot or replayed a reply.

See picture

Today’s update is just one of the ways we’re working to make Direct the best place to have fun, visual conversations with friends on Instagram.

To learn more about photo and video replies, visit the Instagram Help Center.

These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.28 and above for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.