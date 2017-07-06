Why North Jersey Real Estate Is In Such High Demand

Saber Homes LLC has announced that it will be setting new trends in the unpredictable real estate market of The Garden State. The trends of buying Bergen County (& Passaic County) real estate have been on the constant rise in the past couple of years and North Jersey’s real estate market is in high demand like never before. To help people find the right investments in North Jersey, the company is focusing on buying houses, rehabbing/renovating them, and finally reselling to new homeowners.

Real estate in North Jersey has been in increasingly high demand and people from West and South Jersey are now moving to the North like never before.

“Since The Great Recession of 2008, the North Jersey real estate market has been thriving and finally making the much-needed recovery we have been waiting for. On a national level, the US is creating more jobs and even more capital is being poured into this market due to its high return potential. This is exemplified by the ADP National Employment Report, which stated that in May 2017 alone, the US added 253,000 new jobs and showed very few signs of slowing.” said the spokesperson of Saber Homes, LLC, while talking about the changing trends in the market. “We expect this market trend to continue as job growth has sored over 200,000 new positions in 9 of the past 12 months, providing a very promising indication to an uptrend in the industry.”

The company’s mission is to help both buyers as well as sellers in the North Jersey real estate market accomplish their goals, creating a win-win situation for both parties.

All homeowners and individuals who are interested in selling their homes for cash in North Jersey are welcome to contact Saber Homes for a guaranteed 24-hour quote.

For more details, please visit: www.SaberHomes.com

