Worldwide Mercedes-Benz fashion activities 2017: Susan Sarandon and the Concept EQ

Mercedes-Benz presents Chapter Two of the #mbcollective Fashion Story, a three-chapter story featuring international talents from various walks of life. This chapter of the Fashion Story centres around the Concept EQ, Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and her protégé, film maker Bryn Mooser. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story “Generation Now, Generation Next” Chapter Two was shot by Californian photographer, writer and film maker Luke Gilford.

Chapter One of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story featured British musician, curator and artist M.I.A. (Generation Now) and her protégée Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis (Generation Next). Along with Luke Gilford, the two are among the first members of #mbcollective, an alliance of creative individuals who embody the values of the Mercedes-Benz brand. “Generation Now, Generation Next” is a platform that offers today’s style-defining and influential personalities the opportunity to help promote tomorrow’s trendsetters.

Fashion Story: emotional connection

At the centre of the “Generation Now, Generation Next” campaign is the new, battery-electric Concept EQ with its “electro-aesthetic” styling. EQ signifies Electric Intelligence and is the leitmotif of the Fashion Story, which focuses on emotional relationships. While Chapter One dealt with the start of a relationship, Chapter Two focuses on Susan Sarandon, her mentorship of Bryn Mooser and the connection between the two of them. The strength and energy generated by their relationship are emphasised by powerful red tones and expressive poses.

Susan Sarandon: Generation Now

Susan Sarandon is celebrated not only as an actor but also as a social and political activist. In 1999 she was appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and in 2006 she received the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award. She can currently be seen in the new TV series “Feud” on cable channel FX. In 2018 she is set to appear on the big screen in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan”. Sarandon’s inspirational approach to life has the common good at its heart. This chimes well with Mercedes-Benz’s goal of placing customer benefit at the forefront of its products and services. Sarandon got to know Bryn Mooser in 2010 after the devastating earthquake in Haiti and has been supporting his work ever since.