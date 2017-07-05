Chicago Verizon customers have the #1 Rated Network

When Verizon says, “today we’re the best we can be and tomorrow we’ll be better,” it means it. Over the past five years, Verizon has invested nearly a half billion dollars in its Chicagoland network, ensuring its customers have the best possible experience when they’re looking to call, post, stream and text.

These sustained enhancements helped the leading wireless provider come out on top in the latest rankings by RootMetrics®. According to the nation’s most rigorous, independent study, Verizon was rated #1 in overall network performance as well as data and speed in Chicago.

Verizon has been able to pull ahead significantly in network performance in Chicago thanks to consistent investment in reliability, innovation and the latest engineering technologies. Much of the investments have come in the form of small cells – mini cell sites that are hidden in plain sight – on top of traffic signals and utility poles that help boost coverage and capacity in densely populated areas. It’s a win-win for the company and its customers as it provides an exceptional network experience.

Small cells not only improve Verizon’s 4G LTE network today, they will also provide the foundation for the next generation network: 5G. Recently, reporters and Verizon employees in Schaumburg saw a live demonstration of the amazing new technology. What they witnessed, were speeds fast enough to download an HD movie in just seconds or livestream from a device in 4K!

“Our network team works 24 x 7 for our customers focused on predictable excellence: providing the largest 4G LTE network, unsurpassed reliability and the best speeds,” said Market President John Granby.

Building the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G LTE network means customers can count on Verizon’s network in Chicago and across the country, when they need it most.