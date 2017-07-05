Kenneth Roberts Joins IWC Asset Management As Portfolio Manager

“Ken brings great depth of equity risk management experience to our firm. We’re fortunate to have him on our team.”

IWC Asset Management, LLC announced that Kenneth Roberts has joined the firm as Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Roberts joined the firm with over 20 years of experience in the investment industry as investment adviser, branch manager for a major Wall Street firm, proprietary trader and portfolio manager. He has been a contributor to the renowned investment web site TheStreet.com for several years.

For the past 10-plus years of his career, Mr. Roberts’ specialization has been risk management of tax-sensitive equity portfolios using the cover-call and put-write strategies. He comes to IWC Asset Management after a long tenure at Wespac Advisors.

IWC Asset Management is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. At the firm, Mr. Roberts will continue his specialization of risk management of tax-sensitive equity portfolios.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Michael Lambrecht, principal of IWC Asset Management, said: “Ken brings great depth of equity risk management experience to our firm. We’re fortunate to have him on our team.”

Mr. Roberts may be reached by email at Ken@IWCasset.com or by telephone at 866-898-1860.